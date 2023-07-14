Home Leagues Premier League - EPL TOON IN TRAINING | First Week Back | Sandro Tonali Gets to Work!

TOON IN TRAINING | First Week Back | Sandro Tonali Gets to Work!

TOON IN TRAINING | First Week Back | Sandro Tonali Gets to Work!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Benjamin Mendy releases a statement following not guilty verdicts at Chester Crown Court

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Newcastle United returned for pre-season training this week ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The players had been set individual schedules to work on throughout the summer but trained together for the first time as a group on Sunday before the players who had been on international duty returned on Friday.

It was also a first day of training for Sandro Tonali since his move from AC Milan.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/NUFC
Facebook 👉 https://www.facebook.com/newcastleunited
Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nufc/?hl=en
TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@nufc?
Website 👉 https://www.nufc.co.uk/

Previous Video
STADE NYONNAIS 1-2 EVERTON | Pre-season highlights

STADE NYONNAIS 1-2 EVERTON | Pre-season highlights

Next Video
Benjamin Mendy releases a statement following not guilty verdicts at Chester Crown Court

Benjamin Mendy releases a statement following not guilty verdicts at Chester Crown Court

Related videos

Top