TOON IN TRAINING | First Week Back | Sandro Tonali Gets to Work!

Newcastle United returned for pre-season training this week ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The players had been set individual schedules to work on throughout the summer but trained together for the first time as a group on Sunday before the players who had been on international duty returned on Friday.

It was also a first day of training for Sandro Tonali since his move from AC Milan.

