Benjamin Mendy releases a statement following not guilty verdicts at Chester Crown Court

Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court.

The former Manchester City defender was cleared unanimously of one count of rape in October 2020, and one count of attempted rape in October 2018.

At his original trial, which ended in January, Mendy was cleared of a further eight charges.

The 28-year-old World Cup winner is no longer a Man City player. His contract ran out this summer.

When he joined City in 2017 his £56m transfer fee was, at the time, the most ever paid for a Premier League defender.

The police investigation began almost two and a half years ago.

