Time to sell Heung-Min Son and buy Anthony Gordon in FPL Gameweek 14? | Fantasy Show

In this week’s FPL show ahead of gameweek 14, our host and guests discuss whether it’s the right time to sell Heung-min Son, what to do with Ollie Watkins, best captain picks, and more.

Gameweek 14 deadline: Saturday 02 December at 13:30 GMT

00:00 – Intro

02:00 – Should you sell Heung-Min Son?

06:30 – Anthony Gordon and Bryan Mbeumo

10:25 – Cole Palmer or Anthony Gordon?

11:58 – Time to buy Darwin Nunez?

16:15 – What to do with Ollie Watkins

17:25 – Best options for Arsenal defenders

19:15 – Alexander Isak or Ollie Watkins?

20:10 – Dejan Kulusevski worth it?

20:40 – Team reveals

23:04 – Captain picks

