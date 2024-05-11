The most ridiculous moment Ive ever witnessed | The Reds Roundtable | Liverpool FC

Presented by Standard Chartered, and filmed at St George’s Hall in Liverpool city centre, watch as the manager Jürgen Klopp, along with Pep Lijnders, Alex Inglethorpe, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott sit down to discuss dreams, potential, resilience and legacy.

This video is available with subtitles in English, German, Arabic and Indonesian.

