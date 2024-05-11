Home Leagues Premier League - EPL FANTASY SHOW – 10 May 2024

FANTASY SHOW – 10 May 2024

FANTASY SHOW – 10 May 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fanzone – 11 May 2024

Cancel

Saka or Salah? Foden or Fernandes? Wilson or Watkins? Picking your Fantasy team is never easy but this season the Fantasy Show is on hand to help you with those big decisions. Fantasy experts will crunch the numbers and give their opinion on which Premier League stars you should be selecting ahead of each FPL Gameweek.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Twitter: @mullafabz

Previous Video
PALMER, GALLAGHER, MADUEKE, CUTHBERT & MORE! | Goal of the Month | April 2024 | Chelsea FC 2023/24

PALMER, GALLAGHER, MADUEKE, CUTHBERT & MORE! | Goal of the Month | April 2024 | Chelsea FC 2023/24

Next Video
Fanzone – 11 May 2024

Fanzone – 11 May 2024

Related videos

Top