Home Cup Games Europa League Atalanta vs Marseille Full Match – Europa League semi-final 2nd leg | 9 May 2024

Atalanta vs Marseille Full Match – Europa League semi-final 2nd leg | 9 May 2024

Action from the UEFA Europa League semi-final 2nd leg as Atalanta host Marseille at Gewiss Stadium. After the 1st leg ended in a 1-1 draw, who will claim a place in the final?

Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – ET/Pen if anyf
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
UEFA Europa League full match

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Full Match – Europa League semi-final 2nd leg | 9 May 2024

Related videos

Top