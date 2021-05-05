Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Thomas Tuchel & Andreas Christensen Pre-match Press Conference: Chelsea v Real Madrid | Champions League
Thomas Tuchel & Andreas Christensen Pre-match Press Conference: Chelsea v Real Madrid | Champions League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final 2nd Leg

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
16 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Thomas Tuchel & Andreas Christensen Pre-match Press Conference: Chelsea v Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel says his team are “in the right shape” for Wednesday’s clash with Real Madrid.

Previous Video
Zidane

Kroos & Zidane pre-match press conference | Chelsea – Real Madrid | Champions League

Next Video
Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final 2nd Leg

Related videos

Top