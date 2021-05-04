Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final 2nd Leg
Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final 2nd Leg
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher pick their next inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
1,046 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Source 3 - 1st half 2nd half Post Match

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final 2nd Leg

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain face-off in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi final at Etihad Stadium. City carry a 2-1 lead over from the the first leg.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
mnf

Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher pick their next inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Related videos

Top