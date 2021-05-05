Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Kroos & Zidane pre-match press conference | Chelsea – Real Madrid | Champions League
Kroos & Zidane pre-match press conference | Chelsea – Real Madrid | Champions League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Thomas Tuchel & Andreas Christensen Pre-match Press Conference: Chelsea v Real Madrid | Champions League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
18 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Kroos & Zidane pre-match press conference | Chelsea – Real Madrid | Champions League

Watch full coverage of Toni Kroos and Zinedine Zidane’s press conference at Stamford Bridge before the key Champions League semi-final second leg clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid in London.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel & Andreas Christensen Pre-match Press Conference: Chelsea v Real Madrid | Champions League

Related videos

Top