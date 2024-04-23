Sean Dyche On Dress Codes, Beckham & Meeting Elton John | Football Music & Me

Geoff chats to Everton Manager Sean Dyche, who opens up about why he usually wears a shirt and tie on match days, why he considers David Beckham as the epitome of a professional in football, his unique experiences with Elton John during his time at Watford, and a memorable outing with Stuart Pearce to see Green Day.
3:49-3:50: Intro
3:50-10:11: Live Shows & Sir Elton John
10:11-20:25: Musical Upbringing & Jams in the Changing Room
20:26-30:38: Memorable Concerts & Iconic Moments at Glastonbury
30:39-33:17: The Tale of the Game Day Suit
33:18-50:07: Gaining Recognition in the Music Scene & Parallels with Footballers
