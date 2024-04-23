Sean Dyche On Dress Codes, Beckham & Meeting Elton John | Football Music & Me

Geoff chats to Everton Manager Sean Dyche, who opens up about why he usually wears a shirt and tie on match days, why he considers David Beckham as the epitome of a professional in football, his unique experiences with Elton John during his time at Watford, and a memorable outing with Stuart Pearce to see Green Day.

3:49-3:50: Intro

3:50-10:11: Live Shows & Sir Elton John

10:11-20:25: Musical Upbringing & Jams in the Changing Room

20:26-30:38: Memorable Concerts & Iconic Moments at Glastonbury

30:39-33:17: The Tale of the Game Day Suit

33:18-50:07: Gaining Recognition in the Music Scene & Parallels with Footballers

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FootballMusicMe

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/footballmusicandme/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@footballmusicandme

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————