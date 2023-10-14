Home TV Show Podcast Thierry Henry Reveals Parental Pressure and Masked Emotions | Exclusive Interview

On today’s episode of The Rest Is Football, the boys are joined by France and Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry.

Who does Thierry Henry think was better: Wenger of Guardiola? Why did Arsenal fans shout abuse at him in his early days? Why did he have to hide his fear of failure from Martin Keown and Tony Adams?

00:00 – Intro
05:00 – Youth Academies
09:15 – Picking The French Team
10:41 – Thierry Behind Closed Doors
32:51 – Thierry’s Motivation
38:15 – Arsene Wenger & Pep Guardiola
45:25 – Favourite Club To Play For
52:58 – That Season With Barca
57:35 – Playing With Messi
01:08:00 – Micah Playing Against Henry
01:13:43 – Thierry’s Favourite Goal
01:17:00 – Arsenal Today

