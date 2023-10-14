Thierry Henry Reveals Parental Pressure and Masked Emotions | Exclusive Interview

On today’s episode of The Rest Is Football, the boys are joined by France and Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry.

Who does Thierry Henry think was better: Wenger of Guardiola? Why did Arsenal fans shout abuse at him in his early days? Why did he have to hide his fear of failure from Martin Keown and Tony Adams?

00:00 – Intro

05:00 – Youth Academies

09:15 – Picking The French Team

10:41 – Thierry Behind Closed Doors

32:51 – Thierry’s Motivation

38:15 – Arsene Wenger & Pep Guardiola

45:25 – Favourite Club To Play For

52:58 – That Season With Barca

57:35 – Playing With Messi

01:08:00 – Micah Playing Against Henry

01:13:43 – Thierry’s Favourite Goal

01:17:00 – Arsenal Today