Home News and Interviews Vincent Kompany: Burnley manager on how he would have dealt with himself as a player | BBC Sport

Vincent Kompany: Burnley manager on how he would have dealt with himself as a player | BBC Sport

Vincent Kompany: Burnley manager on how he would have dealt with himself as a player | BBC Sport
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ranking The 10 BEST Players In Europe Right Now… 🔥 | Saturday Social ft Statman Dave & Fuad Cadani

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany tells friend, former team-mate and Football Focus reporter Nedum Onuoha about his managerial mindset, keeping calm with the Clarets and how he would have dealt with… himself.

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport

Vincent Kompany: Burnley manager on how he would have dealt with himself as a player | BBC Sport

Previous Video
Thierry Henry Reveals Parental Pressure and Masked Emotions | Exclusive Interview

Thierry Henry Reveals Parental Pressure and Masked Emotions | Exclusive Interview

Next Video
Ranking The 10 BEST Players In Europe Right Now… 🔥 | Saturday Social ft Statman Dave & Fuad Cadani

Ranking The 10 BEST Players In Europe Right Now… 🔥 | Saturday Social ft Statman Dave & Fuad Cadani

Related videos

Top