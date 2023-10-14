Burnley boss Vincent Kompany tells friend, former team-mate and Football Focus reporter Nedum Onuoha about his managerial mindset, keeping calm with the Clarets and how he would have dealt with… himself.

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos

➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport

Vincent Kompany: Burnley manager on how he would have dealt with himself as a player | BBC Sport