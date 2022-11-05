Home TV Show Podcast The Overlap Fan Debate Midseason Special Part 2 | With Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher

Part two of the Fan Debate is here!

I’m back with Jamie Carragher, Robbie Lyle and the best English fan channels.

In this part we chat to the Manchester clubs as well as Wolves, West Ham, Bournemouth, Forest and Leeds.

Chapters:
00:00-17:08 Manchester United
17:09-26:41 Manchester City
26:42-30:08 Liverpool and Man U in Europe
30:09-32:48 Unai Emery
32:49-36:52 Wolves
36:53-40:16 Nottingham Forest
40:17-47:24 James Maddison and Jamie’s England squad
47:25-51:32 Leeds
51:33-56:58 Bournemouth
56:59-1:04:05 West Ham

