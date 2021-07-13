The MOST HAT-TRICKS for every Premier League club
In this episode of Record Breakers we look at the players who have scored the most hat-tricks for each of the Premier League clubs, including Thierry Henry (Arsenal), Didier Drogba (Chelsea) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)