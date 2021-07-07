UEFA Euro 2020 | Final | Italy v England | Top 5 Moments of the Day
Loading advertisement...
Up next
UEFA Euro 2020 Review
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
241 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
UEFA Euro 2020 | Final | Italy v England | Top 5 Moments of the Day
The top five moments from the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 European Championship between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium in London