The Joe Cole Cast Ep. 7 – Paul Scholes | England disappointment, 2008 Champions League final & more!

Joe Cole welcomes the legendary Paul Scholes on the latest episode of The Joe Cole Cast. The pair discuss Scholes’ time as a centre forward, their international disappointment and what went on behind the scenes during the 2008 Champions League final.

Listen to the extended version on all audio platforms: https://podfollow.com/the-joe-cole-cast

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com