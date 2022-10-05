Home TV Show Podcast The Joe Cole Cast Ep. 7 – Paul Scholes | England disappointment, 2008 Champions League final & more!

The Joe Cole Cast Ep. 7 – Paul Scholes | England disappointment, 2008 Champions League final & more!

Joe Cole welcomes the legendary Paul Scholes on the latest episode of The Joe Cole Cast. The pair discuss Scholes’ time as a centre forward, their international disappointment and what went on behind the scenes during the 2008 Champions League final.

