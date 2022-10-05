Home Leagues Premier League - EPL How Many Liverpool Players Would START For Arsenal? Saturday Social ft Spencer Owen & James Allcott

Smithy and Joe are joined by Spencer Owen & James Allcott this week on Saturday Social. Ahead of their massive Super Sunday clash, we ask the guests to build a combined XI of the two teams based on current form.

#SaturdaySocial #SkySports #SpencerOwen #JamesAllcott

