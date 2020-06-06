Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Goalscorers – Robbie Fowler | Premier League

The Goalscorers – Robbie Fowler | Premier League

Christened ‘God’ by the Kop, Robbie Fowler is one of the most revered players in Anfield history

Previous Video
The Goalscorers

The Goalscorers – Andy Cole | Premier League

Next Video
The Goalscorers

The Goalscorers – Ryan Giggs | Premier League

Related videos

Top