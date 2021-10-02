Home TV Show Podcast The Beginning Of A New Newcastle Utd? | Where does Pogbas Future Lie? | Mbappe to Madrid?

Round 8 here we go! | Preview – Round 8 | Serie A 2021/22

Welcome back to Gazetta Dello Five where Rio Ferdinand, Fabrizio Romano, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson talk all things European Football. Join us as we discuss about the future of Pogba, Who will be next newcastle manager? and how likely are Madrid to sign Mbappe?

00:00 Intro
00:32 Newcastle Take Over
02:09 Ralf Rangnick
03:43 Young Talent Needed For Newcastle
04:40 Icardi’s Future?
09:30 Neymar’s Last World Cup
12:16 Talk on Mbappe
13:40 Mbappe to Madrid
16:50 Is Pogba Happy?

Top