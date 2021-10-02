The Beginning Of A New Newcastle Utd? | Where does Pogbas Future Lie? | Mbappe to Madrid?

Welcome back to Gazetta Dello Five where Rio Ferdinand, Fabrizio Romano, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson talk all things European Football. Join us as we discuss about the future of Pogba, Who will be next newcastle manager? and how likely are Madrid to sign Mbappe?

00:00 Intro

00:32 Newcastle Take Over

02:09 Ralf Rangnick

03:43 Young Talent Needed For Newcastle

04:40 Icardi’s Future?

09:30 Neymar’s Last World Cup

12:16 Talk on Mbappe

13:40 Mbappe to Madrid

16:50 Is Pogba Happy?

