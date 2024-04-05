Start, Bench or Sell: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer | ESPN FC Extra Time

Craig Burley, Frank Leboeuf and Steve Nicol join Kay Murray on ESPN FC Extra Time to answer fans’ questions and discuss::

0:00 Is Man United’s performance a reflection of the manager or players?

1:23 Would you have left the game early when Man United had the lead in?

3:04 Why didn’t Virgil van Dijk receive a red card?

5:55 Will Klopp rest players in Europa League and make PL a priority?

9:47 Who would be your signing of the season in the PL?

12:31 How do you like Fagan?

14:35 Start, Bench, Sell: Bellingham, Foden & Palmer

16:14 Is Leverkusen on current form the best team in Europe?

