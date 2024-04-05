Mauricio Pochettino post match press conference – Chelsea v Man United

Mauricio Pochettino says he is “not a clown” as he defends his celebrations following Chelsea’s dramatic victory over Manchester United.

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:12 – Enjoyed at the end?: Yes. We were the better team and we deserved to score at the end. 2-0 the game was under control then we suffered an emotional impact. It should be a turning point.

01:29 – Why did the win mean so much to you?: Because if the way it happened. The feeling was not so good but keep on believing.

02:40 – Bonding with the fans now?: Passion isn’t crazy guys doing stupid things on the touchline. I need to be calm and very analytical. It’s not the circus, you don’t need the clown on the touchline. I’m not a clown, I’m a head coach.

04:51 – Cole Palmer a superstar?: Best skill? It’s his mentality and capacity to deal with the pressure. It’s his first season consistently playing, I think it’s amazing. It’s impossible to not say he’s a top player.

05:42 – Do you enjoy games like that?: We are here to coach, today football is entertainment, a spectacle.

-END-

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#cfc #Chelsea #premierleague