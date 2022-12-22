Should the World Cup be every 2 years? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss…

0:00 ESPN FC Extra Time

1:00 How did Pablo celebrate the World Cup Final?

4:03 What if Scotland won the World Cup with Craig Burley?

5:27 Besides Messi and Martinez, who was the most standout player for Argentina?

8:13 Biggest difference for Man United since Erik ten Hag has been the manager

12:07 How will Mbappe’s World Cup hat trick effect Erling Haaland

13:06 Should the World Cup be every 2 years?

