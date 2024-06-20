Scotland v Hungary Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 23 June 2024

Full match replays coverage of the Group A clash between Scotland and Hungary in Stuttgart as both sides conclude their group stage campaign, hoping to qualify for the round of 16. Steve Clarke’s side, who have qualified for successive European Championships for the first time, will be hoping to fare better than in 2021, when they failed to win a game and finished bottom of their group. Hungary also finished last in their group three years ago but did register impressive draws against both France and Germany. Confidence is high again this time around after topping their qualifying group with 18 points from eight games. Gabby Logan presents the action, with commentary from Steve Wilson and James McFadden.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Source 2 – 2nd Half

