Switzerland v Germany Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 23 June 2024

Full match replays coverage as hosts Germany play their final group stage game against Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Switzerland in Frankfurt. The Swiss were the slayers of the then-world champions France at the round-of-16 stage in 2021, beating them 5-4 on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw that saw them score twice in the final nine minutes to force extra time. Germany, meanwhile, are hoping to win a record-breaking fourth European Championship title in front of their own supporters but must first navigate a tricky looking Group A. Mark Chapman presents all the action, while commentary comes from Steve Bower.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

