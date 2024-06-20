Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD UEFA Euro 2024 Highlights – ITV | 23 June 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 Highlights – ITV | 23 June 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 Highlights – ITV | 23 June 2024
Scotland v Hungary Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 23 June 2024

Celina Hinchcliffe presents UEFA Euro 2024 highlights as Group A reaches its climax with Scotland taking on Hungary in Stuttgart in their final group game and tournament hosts Germany going up against Switzerland in Frankfurt – with only the top two in the group guaranteed a place in the last 16 and just the four best third-placed teams in each group also earning a place in the knockout stages, the pressure is on to get a result.

