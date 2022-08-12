Wolves had the chances to win their first home game of the season, but have to settle for a point against Fulham. Pedro Neto and Hee Chan Hwang came close in the first half and we continued to create throughout the game, but the drama was saved until the end as Jose Sa denied Aleksandar Mitrovic from the spot.
Sas penalty save secures our first point | Wolves 0-0 Fulham | Highlights
