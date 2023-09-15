Glazers lack of Communication | Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Need Unity

Why aren’t the Glazers communicating? What do Manchester United need after their defeat to Brighton? Arsenal break the Goodison Park Curse! Welcome back to another episode of vibe with five with your hosts Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson! Trossard scores the winner as Arteta’s gunners beat Everton at Goodison park! Why did Arteta switch goalkeepers David Raya for Aaron Ramsdale? How long will the uncertainty last at Man Utd? Harry Maguire’s mother makes a statement! Jadon Sancho deleted his Twitter comment. Liverpool come back from a deficit to beat wolves at the Molineux! New signing Doku scores his first goal for Man City in a win over West Ham. Tottenham with two stoppage time goals to beat Sheffield! Another frustrating day for Chelsea im front of goal with a 0-0 Bournemouth. Bailey and Luiz score late in stoppage time to leas villa to a win over Crystal Palace! Toney still can’t train with the team for 4 months! Vinicius capitalises on keeper mistake to lead fulham to a 1-0 win over Luton Town

00:00; – Intro

01:55; – Arsenal vs Everton review

04:01; – Ste on GK rotation

05:13; – Rio on Arteta’s view on GK rotation

05:54; – Joel and Rio on how the game has changed

09:25; – Joel’s Onana Agenda

10:58; – Views on Arteta’s Press Conferences

11:31; – Joel on Arsenal Maturity (small margin wins)

13:10; – Rio on the disallowed goal and Arsenal’s depth

14:17; – Views on Havertz Experiment

15:25; – Arsenal Round-up

16:12; – Man United vs Brighton Review

18:36; – Man United Ownership and preparation for the season

23:01; – Jadon Sancho situation and how it’s affecting the team

31:20; – The Sancho picture and statement

34:05; – Ten Hag had no belief in Sancho

35:50; – The football board needs to take responsibility

38:10; – Brighton are a better team than United?

41:27; – Liverpool got lucky again

42:40; – Is it too soon to look at the league table?

43:45; – Chelsea can’t speak about injuries!

44:40; – Pochettino will get it right soon

45:47; – Richarlison turned into prime R9

47:37; – Where are Villa going to finish?

48:10; – A testing season for Newcastle

50:32; – Doku is Sterling’s replacement

52:30; – What is coming to FIVE?

54:10; – Outro

54:36; – LiveScore 6 Predictions

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial

Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

Joel Beya IG: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Joel Beya Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport

Stephen Howson IG: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrstephenhowson