Glazers lack of Communication | Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Need Unity

Why aren’t the Glazers communicating? What do Manchester United need after their defeat to Brighton? Arsenal break the Goodison Park Curse! Welcome back to another episode of vibe with five with your hosts Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson! Trossard scores the winner as Arteta’s gunners beat Everton at Goodison park! Why did Arteta switch goalkeepers David Raya for Aaron Ramsdale? How long will the uncertainty last at Man Utd? Harry Maguire’s mother makes a statement! Jadon Sancho deleted his Twitter comment. Liverpool come back from a deficit to beat wolves at the Molineux! New signing Doku scores his first goal for Man City in a win over West Ham. Tottenham with two stoppage time goals to beat Sheffield! Another frustrating day for Chelsea im front of goal with a 0-0 Bournemouth. Bailey and Luiz score late in stoppage time to leas villa to a win over Crystal Palace! Toney still can’t train with the team for 4 months! Vinicius capitalises on keeper mistake to lead fulham to a 1-0 win over Luton Town
00:00; – Intro
01:55; – Arsenal vs Everton review
04:01; – Ste on GK rotation
05:13; – Rio on Arteta’s view on GK rotation
05:54; – Joel and Rio on how the game has changed
09:25; – Joel’s Onana Agenda
10:58; – Views on Arteta’s Press Conferences
11:31; – Joel on Arsenal Maturity (small margin wins)
13:10; – Rio on the disallowed goal and Arsenal’s depth
14:17; – Views on Havertz Experiment
15:25; – Arsenal Round-up
16:12; – Man United vs Brighton Review
18:36; – Man United Ownership and preparation for the season
23:01; – Jadon Sancho situation and how it’s affecting the team
31:20; – The Sancho picture and statement
34:05; – Ten Hag had no belief in Sancho
35:50; – The football board needs to take responsibility
38:10; – Brighton are a better team than United?
41:27; – Liverpool got lucky again
42:40; – Is it too soon to look at the league table?
43:45; – Chelsea can’t speak about injuries!
44:40; – Pochettino will get it right soon
45:47; – Richarlison turned into prime R9
47:37; – Where are Villa going to finish?
48:10; – A testing season for Newcastle
50:32; – Doku is Sterling’s replacement
52:30; – What is coming to FIVE?
54:10; – Outro
54:36; – LiveScore 6 Predictions
