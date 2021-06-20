Home International Games Euro 2020 Finland v Belgium Full Match – Euro 2020 | 21 June 2021
Finland v Belgium Full Match – Euro 2020 | 21 June 2021
Finland v Belgium Full Match – Euro 2020 | 21 June 2021

Finland v Belgium – Coverage of the final game in Group B for both sides, which takes place at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia. Finland, perhaps surprisingly, have an excellent record against the Belgians, and are undefeated against them since 1968, with their two most recent meetings, in 2011 and 2016, both ending in 1-1 draws. They got their campaign under way with a 1-0 victory over Denmark, before losing to Russia by the same scoreline, and will now hope that Roberto Martinez’s men will take their foot off the gas, having already secured their place in the next round after winning their opening two matches. Commentary comes from Jonathan Pearce and Martin Keown

