Roy Keane opens up on dog walk with Gary Neville | The Overlap
Loading advertisement...
Up next
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic Highlights – UEFA Europa League | 26 August 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
66 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Roy Keane opens up on dog walk with Gary Neville | The Overlap
I’m so excited to share my full interview (and dog walk) with Roy Keane to you all.
We dive into Roy’s management career, his time at United, starting his Instagram account and so much more.