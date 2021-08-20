Home TV Show News and Interviews Unbelievable scenes! Every club’s FASTEST Premier League goal
Unbelievable scenes! Every club’s FASTEST Premier League goal
In this episode of Record Breakers we look at the fastest goal scored (from kick-off) for every football club in the Premier League featuring Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Naby Keïta (Liverpool), Alan Shearer (Newcastle United), Shane Long (Southampton), Ledley King (Tottenham Hotspur), Étienne Capoue (Watford) and more!

