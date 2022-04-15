Ronaldo Scores ANOTHER Hat-Trick!! But Hes The Problem… | Liverpool Quadruple? | Vibe With FIVE

This week on Vibe with FIVE, we hear the opinions of both Rio and Anton on the biggest topics in the Premier League. The guys talk about Man United’s Champions League hopes still being alive, after that performance from Cristiano Ronaldo against Norwich. We discuss the possibility of a Liverpool quadruple, and the surging Sadio Mane. We talk Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, as well we’ll take you around the league and discuss everything from the Top 4 race to the relegation battle, and of course your questions being answered right at the end! Enjoy a jam packed episode of Vibe with FIVE.

0:00; Coming Up…

0:44; Intro

2:23; The Secret Scout Teaser

3:44; Sokin AD

4:59; Man United v Norwich

7:13; Harry Maguire

14:16; Cristiano Ronaldo “The Problem”

22:44; Who did Anton learn from?

30:18; Cristiano Ronaldo Stats

31:30; Man City v Liverpool FA Cup Semi-Final

37:47; Sadio Mané

40:58; Liverpool Signings v Man United Signings

45:04; Southampton v Arsenal

51:53; Tottenham v Brighton

53:49; Newcastle Flying

55:22; What’s happened to Brendan Rodgers?

55:43; Watford v Brentford

56:10; Crystal Palace v Chelsea FA Cup Semi-Final

56:24; Fan Questions!

59:58; Wynts Freestyle

1:00:30; Outro

