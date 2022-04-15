Home Cup Games FA Cup Mount Books Chelsea v Liverpool FA Cup Final | Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

West Ham WFC vs Man City- Womens Fa Cup Semifinals

Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Mason Mount book Chelsea’s third consecutive FA Cup final. Chelsea on the night we’re too strong for Palace who can hold their heads held high with a brilliant FA Cup run from Patrick Vieira’s side. Chelsea will face Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup final a fixture played a decade ago.

