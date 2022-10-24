Home Review Show Highlights Roma-Napoli 0-1 | Osimhen stuns Roma with a belter: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

The Nigerian striker smashes home the winner with a stunning strike that leaves Smalling for dead and seals top spot for Spalletti’s side | Serie A 2022/23

