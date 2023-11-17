Rio tells Lescott Give Me My Premier League Medal | Everton Deducted 10 Points | New Man Utd CEO

Vibe With Five: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl

Rio Ferdinand wants his Premier League winners medal from Joleon Lescott! England continue their winning ways in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. What exactly is the potential of this young England side? Should Gareth Southgate stay after EURO 2024? Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya, Stephen Howson & special guest Aaron Lennon present to you another Episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today, the panel discuss the results over the international break along with some other intriguing topics around the footballing world. Stay tuned for interesting talking points such as is Aaron Lennon in the ‘Free Sterling’ camp? What it was like entering the England camps during their star studded team in the 2000s, Everton’s points deduction due to FFP breaches, and what that could mean for Manchester City & Chelsea. Rio calls out Joleon Lescott and asks for his PL medal if Manchester City are punished, Be sure to stay to the end to hear the panel’s Vibe With FIVE LiveScore 6 predictions and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!

0:00; – Intro & LiveScore 6 #AD

1:17; – Aaron Lennon joins Vibe With FIVE!

1:46; – the challenge when playing smaller nations

3:20; – Is Aaron Lennon in the ‘Free Sterling’ camp?

6:45; – Jeremy Doku is a nightmare for defenders

7:35; – Which defender did Lennon enjoy playing against?

10:40; – Playing against inverted full-backs in the modern day

11:35; – Who are Lennon’s standout England players for the EURO’s?

13:08; – Wingers wanting the ball to feet nowadays

15:33; – Michael Carrick is one of the most underrated players

16:20; – What was it like for Aaron Lennon to play for England?

18:45; – What made Aaron Lennon realise he was at the elite level with England?

19:19; – Lennon picks between Scholes, Gerrard & Lampard

19:55; – How are the New England youngsters feeling entering the camp?

20:49; – Does Gareth Southgate stay after the EURO’s?

21:15; – Rio wants his PL medal from Joleon Lescott!

25:47; – Manchester United Structure Adjustment

27:44;- Man Utd next CEO picks

29:29; – Aaron Lennon on Leeds collapse

32:40;- What happens if FIVE hit a million Subs

33:37;- LiveScore predictions

36:51;- Outro

Make sure you send in a screenshot of your LiveScore 6 predictions to @FIVEUK’s Instagram.

Scoring system is:

5 points for every correct score

2 points for every correct result

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Facebook:

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

LiveScore Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livescore/

LiveScore Twitter/X: https://x.com/livescore

LiveScore TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@livescore

Aaron Lennon Instagram: https://instagram.com/aaronlennon12

Aaron Lennon Twitter: https://twitter.com/aaronlennon12

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial

Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson?_t=8azuYwf3Kvl&_r=1

Joel Beya Instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport

#five #rioferdinand