Rio Reacts – Man United Reach Agreement In Principle With Erik Ten Hag.

Rio Ferdinand reacts to Manchester United reaching an agreement in principle with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to take over at Old Trafford. Rio expresses his thoughts on what he personally believes Man Utd need to do to compete with the other high fliers in the league such as Manchester City and Liverpool. There is definitely support from the Manchester United legend as always when it comes to Man Utd’s future and a summer filled with excitement for sure. Let us know your thoughts
