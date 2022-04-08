Man United deal with Erik ten Hag all but done with three-year contract on the cards

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Erik ten Hag’s appointment with Manchester United is close to completion with only the contract signing and Ajax agreement left to be finalised.

The deal is expected to be on a three-year basis, with Manchester United having an option to enforce a contract extension for an additional 12 months.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #ManchesterUnited

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage