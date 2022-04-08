Home TV Show News and Interviews Man United deal with Erik ten Hag all but done with three-year contract on the cards

Rio Reacts – Man United Reach Agreement In Principle With Erik Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag’s appointment with Manchester United is close to completion with only the contract signing and Ajax agreement left to be finalised.

The deal is expected to be on a three-year basis, with Manchester United having an option to enforce a contract extension for an additional 12 months.

