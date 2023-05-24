Real Valladolid v Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 23 May 2023 Previous Video Football drills on a farm, joining West Ham & the England call-up | Behind The Game ft. Jarrod Bowen Next Video ESPN FC reacts to Vinicius Jr.’s red card being canceled & Valencia’s fine for racist abuse Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded England U20 vs Tunisia U20 Full Match – U20 World Cup | 22 May 2023 458 icon Watch LaterAdded LaLiga Highlights Show – 23 May 2023 396 icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United vs Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 22 May 2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 20 May 2023 2.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Barcelona v Real Sociedad Full Match – LaLiga | 20 May 2023 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 20 May 2023 1.8K