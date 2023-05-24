ESPN FC reacts to Vinicius Jr.’s red card being canceled & Valencia’s fine for racist abuse

ESPN FC’s Sid Lowe, Shaka Hislop, Pablo Zabaleta and Dan Thomas react to the Spanish Football Federation announcing that Vinicius Junior will not be suspended after receiving a red card in Sunday’s LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Valencia. They also discuss Valencia being fined €45,000 and having their south stand be partially closed for five matches after the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius.

