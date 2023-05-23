Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Football drills on a farm, joining West Ham & the England call-up | Behind The Game ft. Jarrod Bowen

Football drills on a farm, joining West Ham & the England call-up | Behind The Game ft. Jarrod Bowen

Football drills on a farm, joining West Ham & the England call-up | Behind The Game ft. Jarrod Bowen
Premier League & Budweiser have teamed up to bring footballers and stars of music together in Behind The Game – a content series hosted by Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Episode four features Jarrod Bowen & Tinie Tempah as they chat about football drills on a farm, Bowen joining West Ham United, receiving the first England call-up, Tinie Tempah proving his parents wrong, dealing with rejection and more!

Who would you like to see next in this series? Let us know in the comments.

