BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | Saturday 20 September 2025

Kelly Cates presents highlights of the day’s seven Premier League games, including the Merseyside derby at Anfield and Manchester United against Chelsea at Old Trafford. Brighton take on Tottenham, West Ham face Crystal Palace, and Wolves host Leeds at Molineux.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.