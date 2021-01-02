Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo Full Match – La Liga | 2 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 2 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
71 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo Full Match – La Liga | 2 January 2021
Real Madrid are set to host Celta Vigo on Sunday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano