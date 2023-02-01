Real Betis v Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 1 Febuary 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video FSV Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich Full Match – DFB Pokal | 1 Febuary 2023 Next Video Manchester United v Nottingham Forest Full Match – Carabao Cup | 1 Febuary 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded RB Leipzig v TSG Hoffenheim Full Match – DFB Pokal | 1 Febuary 2023 282 icon Watch LaterAdded FSV Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich Full Match – DFB Pokal | 1 Febuary 2023 360 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v Nottingham Forest Full Match – Carabao Cup | 1 Febuary 2023 561 icon Watch LaterAdded 03:12 BETIS 1-2 BARÇA | LALIGA 2022/23 MD17 2.1M icon Watch LaterAdded 02:48 REAL MADRID | ALL GOALS JANUARY 2023 101.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United v Southampton Full Match – Carabao Cup | 31 January 2023 1.2K