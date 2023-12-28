Reacting To Hojlunds Miracle & The Latest PL Action | EP 62

Are Man City finally getting the best out of Phil Foden in his new role? What are the immediate things that Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to do at Man Utd? How hard is the transition from player to manager and what do the coaching badges not prepare you for?
Gary, Alan and Micah also marvel at Bournemouth’s recent form and the job Andoni Iraola is doing.
00:00 – Intro
01:00 – Christmas Is Overrated!
03:46 – Everton v Man City
05:00 – Handball Law
11:00 – Alan On Co-Comms
12:40 – Chelsea’s Sign Of Life?
15:45 – Transition from Coach To Manager
19:30 – Getting Pundits Alive
22:01 – Boxing Day Fixtures
39:50 – AFCON & Asia Cup