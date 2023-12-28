Home TV Show Podcast Reacting To Hojlunds Miracle & The Latest PL Action | EP 62

Reacting To Hojlunds Miracle & The Latest PL Action | EP 62

Reacting To Hojlunds Miracle & The Latest PL Action | EP 62
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Arsenal 0-2 West Ham | Huge Three Points At The Emirates | Premier League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Are Man City finally getting the best out of Phil Foden in his new role? What are the immediate things that Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to do at Man Utd? How hard is the transition from player to manager and what do the coaching badges not prepare you for?

Gary, Alan and Micah also marvel at Bournemouth’s recent form and the job Andoni Iraola is doing.
————————————————————————————————————-
✅ Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/@therestisfootball?sub_confirmation=1
————————————————————————————————————-
🎙️ Listen To The Podcast: https://linktr.ee/therestisfootball
————————————————————————————————————-
📱 Follow Us On Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRestIsFootball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therestisfootball/

Snapchat: https://story.snapchat.com/p/8c729650-9d54-407d-8c62-c658546eee44

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@restisfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestIsFootball
————————————————————————————————————-
00:00 – Intro
01:00 – Christmas Is Overrated!
03:46 – Everton v Man City
05:00 – Handball Law
11:00 – Alan On Co-Comms
12:40 – Chelsea’s Sign Of Life?
15:45 – Transition from Coach To Manager
19:30 – Getting Pundits Alive
22:01 – Boxing Day Fixtures
39:50 – AFCON & Asia Cup

Previous Video
Crazy High Scoring Christmas Weekend | Scottish Football Round-Up | cinch SPFL

Crazy High Scoring Christmas Weekend | Scottish Football Round-Up | cinch SPFL

Next Video
Arsenal 0-2 West Ham | Huge Three Points At The Emirates | Premier League Highlights

Arsenal 0-2 West Ham | Huge Three Points At The Emirates | Premier League Highlights

Related videos

Top