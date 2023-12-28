Is Zinchenko a liability for Arsenal? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Welcome to ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Intro

2:24 When should City make space for another PL title?

3:38 Ranking Buffon, Kahn and Casillas in their primes

4:58 Is Zinchenko a liability for Arsenal?

5:49 Kasey’s biases

8:43 Will West Ham, Brighton or Newcastle finish higher?

10:01 When Nedum made his MLS move

12:27 The era of VAR

13:17 Start, Bench, Drop: Fans edition

