Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Is Zinchenko a liability for Arsenal? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Is Zinchenko a liability for Arsenal? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Is Zinchenko a liability for Arsenal? | ESPN FC Extra Time
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Arsenal 0-2 West Ham | Huge Three Points At The Emirates | Premier League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Welcome to ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Intro
2:24 When should City make space for another PL title?
3:38 Ranking Buffon, Kahn and Casillas in their primes
4:58 Is Zinchenko a liability for Arsenal?
5:49 Kasey’s biases
8:43 Will West Ham, Brighton or Newcastle finish higher?
10:01 When Nedum made his MLS move
12:27 The era of VAR
13:17 Start, Bench, Drop: Fans edition

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

#espnfc #fcextratime #espnfcextratime

Previous Video
Reacting To Hojlunds Miracle & The Latest PL Action | EP 62

Reacting To Hojlunds Miracle & The Latest PL Action | EP 62

Next Video
Arsenal 0-2 West Ham | Huge Three Points At The Emirates | Premier League Highlights

Arsenal 0-2 West Ham | Huge Three Points At The Emirates | Premier League Highlights

Related videos

Top