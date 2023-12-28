Is Zinchenko a liability for Arsenal? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Welcome to ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Intro
2:24 When should City make space for another PL title?
3:38 Ranking Buffon, Kahn and Casillas in their primes
4:58 Is Zinchenko a liability for Arsenal?
5:49 Kasey’s biases
8:43 Will West Ham, Brighton or Newcastle finish higher?
10:01 When Nedum made his MLS move
12:27 The era of VAR
13:17 Start, Bench, Drop: Fans edition
