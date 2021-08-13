Home TV Show News and Interviews U23 Highlights | Manchester United 2-2 Leicester City | The Academy
U23 Highlights | Manchester United 2-2 Leicester City | The Academy
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Raphael Varane trains at Carrington for the first time | Manchester United

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
67 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

U23 Highlights | Manchester United 2-2 Leicester City | The Academy

See all the highlights from Leigh Sports Village as two late goals saw Manchester United Under-23s grab a point from an excellent Premier League 2 Division One clash with Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Previous Video
romelu lukaku chelsea

EXCLUSIVE – Romelu Lukaku’s first interview since Chelsea return

Next Video
Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane trains at Carrington for the first time | Manchester United

Related videos

Top