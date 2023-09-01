Rangers v Celtic Full Match – Scottish Premiership | 3 September 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Arsenal v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 3 September 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 3 September 2023 0.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 3 September 2023 882 icon Watch LaterAdded 36:02 Diamonds shine brightly against Caley Thistle! | Scottish Football Round-Up | cinch SPFL 8.3K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Sportcene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show – 26 August 2023 733 icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 27 August 2023 6.7K icon Watch LaterAdded Sheffield United v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 27 August 2023 2.3K