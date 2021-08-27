Home TV Show News and Interviews Rafael Benitez Pre-match Press Conference: Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League
Rafael Benitez Pre-match Press Conference: Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Nuno Espirito Santo Pre-match Press Conference: Tottenham v Watford | Premier League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
21 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Rafael Benitez Pre-match Press Conference: Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League

Everton manager Rafael Benitez faces the media on Friday as the Blues prepare to head to Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of Premier League fixtures

Previous Video
Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa Pre-match Press Conference: Leed v Burnley | Premier League

Next Video
NUNO ESPÍRITO SANTO

Nuno Espirito Santo Pre-match Press Conference: Tottenham v Watford | Premier League

Related videos

Top