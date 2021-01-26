Premier League transfer news round-up – 25 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The John Dykes Show – Lampard Sacked | 25 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
54 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Premier League transfer news round-up – 25 January 2021
The Transfer Show’s Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol bring you the latest transfer news from each of the Premier League’s 20 clubs.