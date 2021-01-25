The John Dykes Show – Lampard Sacked | 25 January 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Episode 59 – Lampard Sacked

It looks as if an FA Cup win over Luton at the weekend has not been enough to save Frank Lampard from the sack as Chelsea manager. Shortly before we came on air, stories began to circulate that club’s former leading goal-scorer would lose his job after overseeing a run of 5 defeats in 8 Premier League games that saw the club slip to 9th in the table, 11 points off the lead and 5 from the top four. Former Dortmund and PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is said to be replacing Lampard. Tonight, we’re have the latest on developments at Stamford Bridge