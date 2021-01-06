Premier League transfer news club by club – 5 January 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Should Chelsea sell Olivier Giroud this transfer window? | The Transfer Show
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
21 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Premier League transfer news club by club – 5 January 2020
The Transfer Show’s Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol bring you the latest transfer news from each of the Premier League’s 20 clubs.