Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League transfer news club by club – 5 January 2020
Premier League transfer news club by club – 5 January 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Should Chelsea sell Olivier Giroud this transfer window? | The Transfer Show

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
21 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Premier League transfer news club by club – 5 January 2020

The Transfer Show’s Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol bring you the latest transfer news from each of the Premier League’s 20 clubs.

Previous Video
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pre-match Press Conference

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Carabao Cup semi-final – Manchester United v Manchester City

Next Video
The Transfer Show

Should Chelsea sell Olivier Giroud this transfer window? | The Transfer Show

Related videos

Top